West End Star Hayden Tee to Release Solo Album

Cast Recordings & Albums   West End Star Hayden Tee to Release Solo Album
By Logan Culwell-Block
Sep 25, 2019
 
The Matilda and Les Misérables alum will release Face to Face, with songs by Jason Robert Brown, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more, on Broadway Records.
Hayden Tee
Hayden Tee Kurt Sneddon

Hayden Tee, a former Trunchbull in London's Matilda the Musical and Javert in Les Misérables on Broadway, will release his first solo album of musical theatre songs, Face to Face, on Broadway Records November 8.

The album is set to include songs from his starring roles in Matilda, Les Misérables, and 1776, along with songs by Jason Robert Brown, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Adam Guettel, Kander and Ebb, and more. One track will feature a duet with fellow Les Misérables alum John Owen-Jones.

"It has taken me almost 40 years to really settle into who I am," shares Tee. "This album has taken over three years to complete, and it is unashamedly me, the songs I always wanted, the instruments I always wanted (all 63 of them), and the look and images I feel represent me."

The symphony orchestra-backed album features arrangements by Nigel Ubrihien.

For more information and to pre-order Face to Face, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

The Face to Face track listing follows:
1. Stars (Les Misérables)
2. I Don’t Care Much / So What (Cabaret)
3. Lily’s Eyes (The Secret Garden) with John Owen-Jones
4. Empty Chairs at Empty Tables (Les Misérables)
5. Till I Hear You Sing (Love Never Dies)
6. It All Fades Away (The Bridges of Madison County)
7. Molasses to Rum (1776)
8. The Smell of Rebellion (Matilda The Musical)
9. How Glory Goes (Floyd Collins)

Hayden Tee, Keith Hines and Kimberly Burns in Pittsburgh Camelot

Hayden Tee, Keith Hines and Kimberly Burns in Pittsburgh Camelot

Hayden Tee, Keith Hines and Kimberly Burns star in the new Pittsburgh Public Theater production of Camelot, directed by producing artistic director Ted Pappas. Performances play to Feb. 20. Read the Playbill.com story.

20 PHOTOS
Hayden Tee and Kimberly Burns
Hayden Tee and Kimberly Burns Pittsburgh Public Theater
Daisy Hobbs
Daisy Hobbs Pittsburgh Public Theater
Dieter Bierbrauer, Kimberly Burns and Joe Jackson
Dieter Bierbrauer, Kimberly Burns and Joe Jackson Pittsburgh Public Theater
Keith Hines
Keith Hines Pittsburgh Public Theater
Kimberly Burns, Hayden Tee and Noble Shropshire
Kimberly Burns, Hayden Tee and Noble Shropshire Pittsburgh Public Theater
The cast of <i>Camelot</i>
The cast of Camelot Pittsburgh Public Theater
Hayden Tee (foreground) and the cast of <i>Camelot</i>
Hayden Tee (foreground) and the cast of Camelot Pittsburgh Public Theater
Dustin Butoryak and Hayden Tee
Dustin Butoryak and Hayden Tee Pittsburgh Public Theater
Don DiGiulio and Keith Hines
Don DiGiulio and Keith Hines Pittsburgh Public Theater
The cast of <i>Camelot</i>
The cast of Camelot Pittsburgh Public Theater
