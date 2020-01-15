West End Stars of The Kite Runner to Join U.K. Tour

Based on Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling novel, the stage adaptation from Matthew Spangler and Giles Croft heads on tour in February.

Stars from the West End production of The Kite Runner will return to the show when it heads on a new tour of the U.K. Based on Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling novel, the stage adaptation from writer Matthew Spangler and director Giles Croft heads on tour in February.

David Ahmad is back in the central role of Amir, joined by Andrei Costin as Hassan, Lisa Zahra as Soraya, and Bhavin Bhatt as Assef.

The cast is completed by Tiran Aakel, Ian Abeyesekera, Adam Samuel Bal, Christopher Glover, Rhian Mclean, Dean Rehman, Stuart Vincent, and Stanton Wright with Hanif Khan as the onstage Tabla Player.

The Kite Runner was first produced in San Francisco in 2009 by The San Jose Repertory. Its U.K. stage debut, originally co-produced by Nottingham Playhouse and Liverpool Everyman, toured the U.K. in 2013, followed by two West End runs in 2017.

This new U.K. tour will visit 16 cities and towns, starting at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre, February 21–22. Stops on the tour include Richmond Theatre, Salisbury Playhouse, Leeds Playhouse, Eastbourne Devonshire Theatre, Plymouth Theatre Royal, Darlington Hippodrome, Oxford Playhouse, Leicester Curve Theatre, and Sheffield Lyceum.

The creative team is made up of designer Barney George, lighting designer Charles Balfour, projection designer William Simpson, composer and musical director Jonathan Girling, sound designer Drew Baumohl, movement director Kitty Winter, and fight director Philip D’Orléans.