West End Transfer of Florian Zeller’s The Son Begins August 24

The play made its U.K. premiere at London’s Kiln Theatre in February.

After a U.K. premiere engagement at the Kiln Theatre, Florian Zeller's The Son begins performances August 24 for a run through November 2 at the Duke of York's Theatre. Opening night in the West End is set for September 2.

Frequent collaborator Christopher Hampton reunited with the French writer to translate the play. Michael Longhurst directs.

Reprising their performances for the limited run are Amanda Abbington, Laurie Kynaston, John Light, Amaka Okafor, and Martin Turner, plus Cudjoe Asare, who is new to the company.

In The Son Nicolas is going through a difficult phase after his parents’ divorce. He’s listless, skipping school, lying, and thinks that moving in with his father and his new family may help. When he doesn’t settle there either, he decides that going back to his mother’s may be the answer.

The play is the third chapter in Florian Zeller's trilogy, after The Father and The Mother (which recently played Off-Broadway in a production starring Isabelle Huppert).

The production, directed by Michael Longhurst, features sets and costumes by Lizzie Clachan, lighting by Lee Curran, and sound design and original music by Isobel Waller-Bridge. Casting is by Amy Ball.



(Updated August 24, 2019)