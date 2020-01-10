West End's Come From Away Will Welcome Alice Fearn and More

The newest residents of the rock take the stage February 10.

A new company of principals will begin performances February 10 at the Phoenix Theatre as the musical enters its second year in London.

Alice Fearn (Wicked, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) joins the cast of principal performers as Beverly/Annette and others—replacing fellow former Elphaba Rachel Tucker—with additional newcomers Tarinn Callender (Hamilton), James Doherty (In Lipstick), Kate Graham (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Alasdair Harvey (Mamma Mia!). Jenna Boyd, Mary Doherty, Mark Dugdale, Jonathan Andrew Hume, Harry Morrison, and Emma Salvo will remain with the production.

In addition, Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Micha Richardson, and Matthew Whennell-Clark join current standbys Chiara Baronti, Alexander McMorran, and Jennifer Tierney.

Come From Away opened at the Phoenix Theatre February 18, 2019, earning the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, Best Choreography, Best Sound Design and Outstanding Achievement in Music.

The musical features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by David Brian Brown, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

In addition to the London production, Come From Away is mounted across the globe with productions in NYC, Toronto, and Melbourne, with a U.S. national tour currently on the road. A recent casting shake-up on Broadway welcomed tour alum Emily Walton. Up next, a tour will launch in China , with plans to begin in Shanghai in May.

