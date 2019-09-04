West End's Noises Off Finds Its Full Cast

Michael Frayn’s play-within-a-play will begin performances in London's West End this fall.

Sarah Hadland, Richard Henders, Lisa McGrillis, Anjli Mohindra, and Adrian Richards have joined the cast of the Lyric Hammersmith's upcoming West End transfer of Noises Off. As previously reported, Michael Frayn’s backstage farce begins performances at the Garrick Theater September 27, for a limited run scheduled through January 4, 2020.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin with design by Max Jones, Noises Off will arrive in the West End following an extended run at the Lyric Hammersmith. Reprising their performances are the previously announced Meera Syal, Lloyd Owen, Daniel Rigby and Simon Rouse.

The revival marks the fourth time Frayn’s comedy has been produced in the West End. The play-within-a-play premiered at the Lyric Hammersmith in 1982 prior to transferring to the West End later that year.

