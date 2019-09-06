What Did Critics Think of Falsettos in London?

The James Lapine and William Finn musical makes its U.K. premiere at The Other Palace

The Tara Overfield-Wilkinson-helmed London premiere of Falsettos opened September 5 at The Other Palace, and the reviews are in.

The production stars Joel Montague as Mendel, Natasha J. Barnes as Cordelia, Daniel Boys as Marvin, Gemma Knight-Jones as Charlotte, Laura Pitt-Pulford as Trina, Oliver Savile as Whizzer, and Albert Atack as Jason.

Falsettos, written by James Lapine and William Finn, takes a look at a family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon to be bar mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbian neighbors.

See what critics thought below.

The production features sets and costumes by PJ McEvoy, lighting by Nic Farman, sound by Chris Whybrow, musical direction by Richard John, and musical supervision by Mark Crossland.

The original Broadway production in 1992 earned Lapine and Finn the Tony Award for Best Book and Best Score; a revival played Broadway in 2016.