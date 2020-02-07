Willemijn Verkaik Will Join Fellow Elphaba and Elsa Idina Menzel During Oscars Performance of ‘Into the Unknown’

A total of 10 women who’ve voiced Elsa around the world will sing the Oscar-nominated song from Frozen 2.

Elsa is going global at the 2020 Academy Awards, as 10 women from around the world who have belted as the ice queen will gather to sing Frozen 2’s Oscar-nominated original song “Into the Unknown.”

The previously announced Idina Menzel will be joined by fellow former Elphaba Willemijn Verkaik (the voice of Elsa in the Germany release), along with a third Elphaba: Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg (Denmark), original Mamma Mia! star Lisa Stokke (Norway), Takako Matsu (Japan), Carmen Garcia Saenz (Latin America), Kasia Łaska (Poland), Anna Buturlina (Russia), Gisela (Spain), and Gam Wichayanee (Thailand), as well as Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, who is heard on the original track.

Verkaik has headlined Wicked in three languages: German (in Stuttgart), her native Dutch (in Scheveningen), and English (in the West End and on Broadway). She will soon take on the role of Jenna in a touring production of Waitress in the Netherlands.

The song, by husband-and-wife collaborators Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, is nominated alongside Elton John and Bernie Tuapin’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman, Cynthia Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell’s “Stand Up” from Harriet, Randy Newman’s “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4, and Diane Warren’s “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough.

Erivo, John, and Newman will perform their respective songs, with Chrissy Metz singing “I’m Standing With You.” The 92nd annual ceremony, broadcast live on ABC, will take place February 9.

