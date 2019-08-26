World Premiere of Sharyn Rothstein’s Right to Be Forgotten Finds Its Cast at Arena Stage

By Olivia Clement
Aug 26, 2019
 
John Austin will play a man fighting to erase his past in the new drama about privacy in the Internet age.
John Austin will star as Derril Lark, a man fighting to erase his past from the Internet, in the upcoming world premiere of Right to Be Forgotten by Sharyn Rothstein. Directed by Seema Sueko, the world premiere will run October 11–November 10 at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

The cast will also feature Guadalupe Campos (Arena’s Native Gardens) as Eve Selinsky, Melody Butiu (Broadway’s Doctor Zhivago) as Marta Lee, Rachel Felstein (Taffety Punk’s Antigonick) as Annie Zahirovic, Shubhangi Kuchibhotla (Constellation Theatre’s White Snake) as Sarita Imari, and Edward O’Blenis (Red Bull Theater’s The White Devil) as Alvaro Santos.

Right to Be Forgotten follows one man’s battle to reclaim his right to privacy. Filled with secrets, lies and political backstabbing, the play examines hows his mistake haunts him online years later.

The production will feature set design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Ivania Stack, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Andre Pluess, proejction design by Shawn Duan, dialect and vocal coaching by Zach Campion, dramaturgy by Jocelyn Clarke and stage management by Kurt Hall.

