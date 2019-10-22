Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof to Wrap Up Off-Broadway Run in January

The acclaimed production from National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene broke the house box office record at Stage 42.

The long-running National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene production of Fiddler on the Roof, performed in Yiddish, will wrap up its Off-Broadway run at Stage 42 on January 5, 2020.

NYTF's production of Fiddler in Yiddish officially opened July 15, 2018, in the Edmond J. Safra Theatre at the Museum of Jewish Heritage and extended four times before transferring uptown to Off-Broadway’s Stage 42 in February this year. The midtown run extended its originally announced limited run from June 30 to September 1 before pushing its booking period to January 5.

Directed by Oscar and Tony winner Joel Grey, the production stars Steven Skybell as Tevye, Jennifer Babiak as his wife Golde, and Emmy nominee and Broadway veteran Jackie Hoffman as village gossip and matchmaker Yente.

Rounding out the company are Rachel Zatcoff, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Rosie Jo Neddy, Ben Liebert, Drew Seigla, Cameron Johnson, Bruce Sabath, Lisa Fishman, Jodi Snyder, Raquel Nobile, Samantha Hahn, Joanne Borts, Kirk Geritano, Evan Mayer, Nick Raynor, Adam B. Shapiro, James Monroe Števko, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Bobby Underwood, Mikhl Yashinsky, Michael Einav, Abby Goldfarb, John Giesige, Moshe Lobel, Jonathan Quigley, and Kayleen Seidl. Ron Tal is the dance captain and swing.

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish is based on the Tevye the Dairyman vignettes by Sholem Aleichem and is translated by Shraga Friedman. Tony-winning Fiddler lyricist Sheldon Harnick and producer and director Harold Prince have been consulting with NYTF on the production.

The creative team also features Tony-winning set designer Beowulf Boritt, Tony-winning costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, choreographer Staś Kmieć, Tony-nominated sound designer Dan Moses Schreier, and Tony-winning lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski. Casting is by Jamibeth Margolis, C.S.A, and Zalmen Mlotek is NYTF's artistic director.

Fiddler on the Roof has music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Harnick, and a book by Joseph Stein.

