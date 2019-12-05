Bat Out of Hell to Return to U.K. for 2020 Tour

The Jim Steinman musical, featuring songs from the Meatloaf album, will tour the U.K. again.

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, seen at New York City Center this past summer, will return to the U.K. in 2020 following an Australian tour. The musical, written and composed by Jim Steinman based on the 1977 Meat Loaf album of the same name, previously played engagements in the in Manchester and London from 2017 through 2019.

Bat Out of Hell follows Strat, a rebellious gang leader who falls in love with the daughter of a tyrannical ruler in post-apocalyptic world.

The upcoming tour will kick off at Manchester Opera House, September 10–26, 2020. Further tour stops include the Alexandra Birmingham, London's New Wimbledon Theatre, New Theatre Oxford, Glasgow King’s Theatre, and Liverpool Empire..

Further tour dates and casting to be announced.

Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical is directed by Jay Scheib, who directed the original and subsequent productions, and produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl and Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman.

Visit BatOutofHellMusical.com for the current itinerary; additional stops will be announced later.

