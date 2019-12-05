Bat Out of Hell to Return to U.K. for 2020 Tour

Bat Out of Hell to Return to U.K. for 2020 Tour
By Olivia Clement
Dec 05, 2019
 
The Jim Steinman musical, featuring songs from the Meatloaf album, will tour the U.K. again.
Andrew Polec and the London company of Bat Out of Hell
Andrew Polec and the London company of Bat Out of Hell c/o DKC/O&M

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, seen at New York City Center this past summer, will return to the U.K. in 2020 following an Australian tour. The musical, written and composed by Jim Steinman based on the 1977 Meat Loaf album of the same name, previously played engagements in the in Manchester and London from 2017 through 2019.

Bat Out of Hell follows Strat, a rebellious gang leader who falls in love with the daughter of a tyrannical ruler in post-apocalyptic world.

READ: Read Reviews for American Premiere of Bat Out of Hell

The upcoming tour will kick off at Manchester Opera House, September 10–26, 2020. Further tour stops include the Alexandra Birmingham, London's New Wimbledon Theatre, New Theatre Oxford, Glasgow King’s Theatre, and Liverpool Empire..

Further tour dates and casting to be announced.

Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical is directed by Jay Scheib, who directed the original and subsequent productions, and produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl and Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman.

Visit BatOutofHellMusical.com for the current itinerary; additional stops will be announced later.

A Look at Bat Out Of Hell Off-Broadway

A Look at Bat Out Of Hell Off-Broadway

8 PHOTOS
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Christina Bennington in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Christina Bennington and Andrew Polec in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Bradley Dean and Lena Hall in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Andrew Polec in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
William Branner, Andrew Polec, and Tyrick Wiletz in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
Bat_Out_of_Hell_New_York_City_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington in Bat Out Of Hell Little Fang Photo
