Ben Platt, Debbie Allen, Cyndi Lauper, More to Perform Fame Song at the 2020 Grammy Awards

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   Ben Platt, Debbie Allen, Cyndi Lauper, More to Perform Fame Song at the 2020 Grammy Awards
By Andrew Gans, Ryan McPhee
Jan 23, 2020
 
The artists will take part in a salute to executive producer Ken Ehrlich.
Alice By Heart_MCC Theater_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Ben Platt Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony and Grammy winners Ben Platt, Cyndi Lauper, and John Legend, as well as Tony nominee Debbie Allen, ballet superstar Misty Copeland, and violinist Joshua Bell, are among the artists who will take part in a tribute to Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

To acknowledge the importance of music education in schools by both Ehrlich and the Recording Academy, the artists will perform “I Sing the Body Electric” from the movie musical Fame. The group performance will also include Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Lang Lang, and the War and Treaty.

Dear Evan Hansen and The Politician star Platt is no stranger to taking the Grammys stage, having sung "Somewhere" from West Side Story as part of a salute to Broadway at the 2018 ceremony. He dropped his debut album, Sing to Me Instead, last year, followed by the release of his rock single "Rain."

Hosted by Alicia Keys, the Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS January 26. A majority of the awards will be presented prior to the primetime ceremony, including the Best Musical Theater Album category. Vying for that particular trophy this year are the cast recordings of Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, and Oklahoma!, as well as the album containing music from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

All 62 Grammy-Winning Musical Theater Albums

All 62 Grammy-Winning Musical Theater Albums

61 PHOTOS
Grammy Winning Cast Albums_Album Title_Year
The Music Man (1950)
Grammy Winning Cast Albums_Album Title_Year
Gypsy and Redhead (1960)
The Sound of Music, Original Broadway Cast Recording
The Sound of Music (1961)
Grammy Winning Cast Albums_Album Title_Year
How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (1962)
Grammy Winning Cast Albums_Album Title_Year
No Strings (1963)
Grammy Winning Cast Albums_Album Title_Year
She Loves Me (1964)
Grammy Winning Cast Albums_Album Title_Year
Funny Girl (1965)
Grammy Winning Cast Albums_Album Title_Year
On a Clear Day You Cant See Forever (1966)
Grammy Winning Cast Albums_Album Title_Year
Mame (1967)
Grammy Winning Cast Albums_Album Title_Year
Cabaret (1968)
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!