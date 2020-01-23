Ben Platt, Debbie Allen, Cyndi Lauper, More to Perform Fame Song at the 2020 Grammy Awards

The artists will take part in a salute to executive producer Ken Ehrlich.

Tony and Grammy winners Ben Platt, Cyndi Lauper, and John Legend, as well as Tony nominee Debbie Allen, ballet superstar Misty Copeland, and violinist Joshua Bell, are among the artists who will take part in a tribute to Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

To acknowledge the importance of music education in schools by both Ehrlich and the Recording Academy, the artists will perform “I Sing the Body Electric” from the movie musical Fame. The group performance will also include Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Lang Lang, and the War and Treaty.

Dear Evan Hansen and The Politician star Platt is no stranger to taking the Grammys stage, having sung "Somewhere" from West Side Story as part of a salute to Broadway at the 2018 ceremony. He dropped his debut album, Sing to Me Instead, last year, followed by the release of his rock single "Rain."

Hosted by Alicia Keys, the Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS January 26. A majority of the awards will be presented prior to the primetime ceremony, including the Best Musical Theater Album category. Vying for that particular trophy this year are the cast recordings of Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, and Oklahoma!, as well as the album containing music from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

