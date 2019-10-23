Billy Crudup Is Jealous Jimmy Fallon Got Offered a Cameo in the Almost Famous Musical

The Tony winner and star of the 2000 movie dropped by The Tonight Show October 22.

Tony winner Billy Crudup dropped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon October 22 to promote The Morning Show on Apple+, but got sidetracked lamenting his lack of a Sardi’s portrait and the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of Almost Famous.

The interview—all in jest (we think)—suggested that Crudup may be a bit bitter about Fallon's recent career. “What a dick,” said Crudup, after the late night host admitted that Almost Famous director Cameron Crowe reached out to make a cameo appearance in the musical if/when it hits Broadway.

Crowe is currently helming the world premiere of Almost Famous at San Diego’s Old Globe. The musical is based on Crowe’s 2000 film of the same name starring Crudup, Kate Hudson, and Frances McDormand.

In addition, the Coast of Utopia star said that he’s rallied for a famed Sardi’s portrait, to no avail. He does have one at Spanky’s in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, although the caricature is a bit over embellished when it comes to the thespian’s chin.

Watch the interview above to see the portrait revealed by Fallon, their discussion of Almost Famous, and Crudup's role on The Morning Show.

