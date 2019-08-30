Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Are Not Not Last-Minute Additions to the Feinstein's/54 Below Stage

The two fan favorite cabaret performers will storm the stage September 6 for what they promise is a long-planned, carefully plotted concert.

September 6 will see the premiere of anticipated new cabaret show Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Were Always Supposed to Do a Show on September 6th and Have Been Planning It For Months, which proves that there must still be truth in advertising. Featuring Head Over Heels star Milligan and Walker, recently seen Off-Broadway in Alice By Heart, the evening will find the cabaret faves belting out some of their favorite showstoppers. The duo recently performed together Smash anthem "Let Me Be Your Star" together. See the video above. Produced by Robbie Rozelle with music direction by Dan Garmon, the evening serves as a replacement for a canceled performance from John Cullum, who is recovering from a bout with pneumonia. Tickets for the 7 PM show are available at 54Below.com.