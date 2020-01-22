Brian Stokes Mitchell to Perform at Theatre Aspen 2020 Gala

The two-time Tony recipient takes the stage in the famous Colorado town.

Broadway favorite Brian Stokes Mitchell will perform during Theatre Aspen’s 2020 gala February 22 at the Hotel Jerome in Colorado.

Mitchell is a two-time Tony recipient, winning Best Actor in a Musical in 2000 for his performance in Kiss Me, Kate and receiving the Isabelle Stevenson Award in 2016 for his work with the Actors Fund of America.

The star recently dropped his latest album Plays With Music and will return to the stage this year opposite Audra McDonald in a concert version of Ragtime. Mitchell and McDonald originated roles of Coalhouse Walker, Jr. and Sarah on Broadway in 1998. In April, he’ll be honored by the Actors Fund alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

LISTEN: A Track From Brian Stokes Mitchell’s Solo Album Plays With Music

In addition to Kiss, Me Kate and Ragtime, Mitchell earned a Tony nomination for his performance in Man of La Mancha and King Hedley II. The actor has also appeared in Shuffle Along, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and Love/Life on Broadway.

Theatre Aspen’s 2020 summer season will include Chicago, Rock of Ages, and a yet-to-be announced play. The theatre company is currently accepting submissions for the second annual Solo Flights festival, which will take place at the Hurst Theatre from September 16–20.

For more information, visit TheatreAspen.org.



