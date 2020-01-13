Broadway’s Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Tavi Gevinson, More Tapped for The Twilight Zone

The stage alums will appear in the second season of the reboot by Jordan Peele.

A host of stage alums will appear in the second season of The Twilight Zone reboot from Jordan Peele, including Billy Porter, Tavi Gevinson, and Colman Domingo.

Variety reports Tony and Emmy winner Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose) will appear in an episode entitled “The Who of You,” written by Win Rosenfeld and co-starring Broadway alum Daniel Sunjata (Take Me Out) and Ethan Embry.

Tony and Olivier nominee Colman Domingo (The Scottsboro Boys) is slated for an episode written by Peele entitled “Downtime.” This isn’t the first time the performer has worked with Peele— he’ll star in the director’s upcoming film , Candyman. Domingo was also honored last year by Vineyard Theatre for his work on stage.

Broadway alum Gevinson (This Is Our Youth) will appear in “A Human Face,” written by Alex Rubens. Gevinson is also scheduled to appear in the Off-Broadway revival of Assassins as Squeaky Fromme at Classic Stage Company.

Season 2 of The Twilight Zone will stream on CBS All Access in 2020. A stage adaptation opened in the West End last year at the Almeida Theatre.

