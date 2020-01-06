Cast Complete for London’s Pretty Woman: The Musical

The musical, based on the film of the same name, is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.

Casting is complete for the London production of Pretty Woman: The Musical, the stage adaptation of the 1990 romantic comedy.

When the musical arrives at London's Piccadilly Theatre February 3, the cast will be headed by the previously announced Aimie Atkinson (Olivier nominee for Six) as Vivian and Danny Mac (Wicked, Legally Blonde) as Edward. Joining the two will be Rachael Wooding (We Will Rock You, Hairspray) as Kit De Luca, Bob Harms (Come From Away) as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, Neil McDermott (EastEnders) as Philip Stuckey, and Mark Holden (The Bodyguard) as James Morse.

The ensemble includes Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Kimberly Blake, Katie Bradley, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Olly Christopher, Ben Darcy, Daniel De Bourg, Hannah Ducharme, Nicholas Duncan, Paige Fenlon, Damon Gould, Alex Hammond, Antony Hewitt, Matt Jones, Serina Mathew, Katie Monks, Lily Wang, Joanna Woodward, and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

The musical is scheduled to play a limited engagement of 46 weeks.

Director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell said in an earlier statement, “When I first saw Aimie, I knew I wanted to work with her. Her star quality, attack, and voice in Six leapt off the stage. I have wanted to work with the very talented Danny Mac for ages. His voice is perfectly suited for Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance’s romantic score. Together, Aimie and Danny will make the West End production of Pretty Woman: The Musical sizzle, and with them we’ll all be falling in love again with Garry Marshall and JF Lawton's romantic story.”

READ: Bryan Adams Says Broadway’s Pretty Woman Is London-Bound

Directed and choreographed by Mitchell, the musical began previews on Broadway July 20, 2018, and opened August 16, following a world premiere in Chicago. At the time of closing, it played 27 previews and 420 regular performances.

The opening-night cast included Samantha Barks as Vivian and Andy Karl as Edward. Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt (of Fox's Rent) took over those roles July 22, 2019.

Based on the movie about a star-crossed meeting between a sex worker and a disillusioned businessman, the stage musical features a book co-written by the film’s director, the late Garry Marshall, and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, plus music by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Also featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman.”

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

A national tour will launch in Providence, Rhode Island, in 2020.

The London production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd. is the US general manager.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will be produced in London by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, and LPO.