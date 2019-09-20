Casts of Mean Girls, Waitress, More to Perform at 92Y Street Fest 2019

Casts of Mean Girls, Waitress, More to Perform at 92Y Street Fest 2019
By Dan Meyer
Sep 20, 2019
The September block party will host a concert of several Broadway favorites.
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 15 2019_Katerina Papacostas_HR-2.jpg
Katerina Papacostas Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Cast members from Chicago, Mean Girls, Tootsie, and Waitress are scheduled to perform on the main stage at 92Y Street Fest 2019. The free concert, set for September 22, will take place at noon at Lexington Avenue and 90th Street.

The 26th annual street fair will offer programming for all ages on Lexington Ave from 79th to 94th Streets from noon to 5 PM. 1010 WINS reporter and anchor Sonia Rincón will co-emcee performances from the main stage with 92Y School of Music Vocal Chair Ann Hoyt.

Set to take the stage are Waitress' Arica Jackson and Jessie Hooker Bailer, Mean Girls' Becca Petersen and Devon Hadsell, Tootsie's Nicholas Spangler and Katerina Papacostas, and Jessica Ernest, David Bushman, Drew Nelleson, and Raena White of Chicago.

For more information, visit 92Y.org.

