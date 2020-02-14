Check Out Production Photos From the D.C. Premiere of The King’s Speech

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Check Out Production Photos From the D.C. Premiere of The King’s Speech
By Nathan Skethway
Feb 14, 2020
 
David Seidler's drama, which tells the story of how King George VI overcame his speech impediment, began performances February 11 at the National Theatre.
The King's Speech_National Theatre_Washington D.C._2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Nick Westrate Xuying Chang and A. Pamarthy

David Seidler's The King's Speech made its D.C. debut at the National Theatre February 11, kicking off performances for a run through February 16.

The play, which served as the inspiration for the 2010 Academy Award-winning Best Picture from director Tom Hooper (Cats, Les Misèrables), stars Nick Westrate (Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Bertie (a.k.a. Prince Albert, Duke of York), Michael Bakkensen (Noises Off) as speech therapist Lionel Logue, and Maggie Lacey (Orange is the New Black) as Elizabeth, Duchess of York. Michael Wilson directs.

The King's Speech tells the remarkable true story of how the man who would become King George VI conquered his debilitating stammer with the help of Logue. The production made its North American premiere at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater in September 2019, starring Tony nominee Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady) and James Frain (The Tudors, True Blood).

Production Photos: The King's Speech at D.C.'s National Theatre

Production Photos: The King's Speech at D.C.'s National Theatre

12 PHOTOS
The King's Speech_National Theatre_Washington D.C._2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Noble Shropshire Xuying Chang and A. Pamarthy
The King's Speech_National Theatre_Washington D.C._2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Nick Westrate and Maggie Lacey Xuying Chang and A. Pamarthy
The King's Speech_National Theatre_Washington D.C._2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Nick Westrate and Michael Bakkensen Xuying Chang and A. Pamarthy
The King's Speech_National Theatre_Washington D.C._2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Nick Westrate Xuying Chang and A. Pamarthy
The King's Speech_National Theatre_Washington D.C._2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Maggie Lacey Xuying Chang and A. Pamarthy
The King's Speech_National Theatre_Washington D.C._2020_Production Photos_X_HR
John Judd Xuying Chang and A. Pamarthy
The King's Speech_National Theatre_Washington D.C._2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Nick Westrate Xuying Chang and A. Pamarthy
The King's Speech_National Theatre_Washington D.C._2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Nick Westrate, Jeff Diebold, and Jeff Parker Xuying Chang and A. Pamarthy
The King's Speech_National Theatre_Washington D.C._2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Michael Bakkensen and Elizabeth Ledo Xuying Chang and A. Pamarthy
The King's Speech_National Theatre_Washington D.C._2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Maggie Lacey and Nick Westrate Xuying Chang and A. Pamarthy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!