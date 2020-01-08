Cynthia Erivo Wins Society of Composers and Lyricists Award for Harriet Song ‘Stand Up’

Additionally, Tony and Oscar winner Sam Mendes received a special honor for his collaborative work with composer Thomas Newman in film.

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo can add another award to her mantle: the performer won Outstanding Original Song for Visual Media for “Stand Up” from Harriet at the inaugural Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) Awards January 7.

Variety reports that while Erivo was not on hand to accept the award, co-writer Joshua Brian Campbell—whose new musical Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom will begin a four-performance run in NY.Y.C. January 18 before heading out on tour—collected the trophy on the duo’s behalf. The Broadway alum stars in the film as Harriet Tubman and so far has earned nominations for her performance from the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics Choice Awards.

READ: New Musical About the Youngest Selma Marcher to Play N.Y.C. Before National Tour

In addition to Erivo, Tony and Oscar winner Sam Mendes (The Ferryman, Red) received the SCL’s Spirit of Collaboration Award. The honor was announced at the time of nominations, with the filmmaker chosen for his long-lasting collaborative relationship with composer Thomas Newman. The pair’s most recent work, 1917, won the Golden Globe Award for Best Director and Best Motion Picture–Drama.

Watch the music video for “Stand Up” below.

