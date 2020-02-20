Cyrano de Bergerac, Starring James McAvoy, in Theatres February 20

The NT Live screening is co-presented by Fathom Events and BY Experience.

Theatre-lovers and movie-goers collide February 20 for the National Theatre Live screening of James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac. In this modern take, the story of the poet with a famously large nose is told in the style of rap battle-meets-slam poetry.

The X-Men star continues his partnership with director Jamie Lloyd (The Ruling Class, Macbeth) in the London production of Martin Crimp's adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s drama, which opened at London's Playhouse Theatre last December. The play, which continues through February 29, also stars Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Roxane and Eben Figueiredo as Christian.

The cast also features Michele Austin, Adam Best, Sam Black, Nari Blair-Mangat, Philip Cairns, Tom Edden, Chris Fung, Adrian Der Gregorian, Carla Harrison-Hodge, Seun Shote, Kiruna Stamell, Nima Taleghani, Vaneeka Dadhria, Mika Johnson, and Brinsley Terence.

The production features sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, lighting by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Ben and Max Rinham, and fight direction by Kate Waters. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

The screening presented by NT Live, Fathom Events, and BY Experience February 20 only. You can pick up tickets at FathomEvents.com.

Check out an exclusive clip from the broadcast below.