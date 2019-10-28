David Hasselhoff Will Join London Cast of 9 to 5 The Musical

The Dolly Parton musical continues at the Savoy Theatre.

Stage and screen star David Hasselhoff will join the London company of Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical beginning December 2 at the Savoy Theatre.

Hasselhoff, who made his Broadway debut in Jekyll & Hyde, will step into the role of Franklin Hart Jr. through February 8, 2020. He will join Caroline Sheen as Violet Newstead, Chelsea Halfpenny as Judy Bernly, Natalie McQueen as Doralee Rhodes, and Bonnie Langford as Roz Keith.

In a statement Parton said, “I am so pleased that David is joining our show. He will be a terrific addition to an already amazing cast, the audiences are going to love him just as much as I do! Get ready to be Hassled Hoff!”

Hasselhoff, known for his roles in Baywatch and Knight Rider, added, “I went to see the show back in June and I thought it was ‘Hofftastic.’ That’s when I knew I wanted to be part of it. Franklin Hart Jr. is going to be a fun part for me to play, and I’m looking forward to being back on stage in the U.K.”

Beginning December 2, the cast will be completed by Victoria Anderson, Alexander Bartles, Simon Campbell, Alexander Day, Rhiane Drummond, Demmileigh Foster, Molly-May Gardiner, Llandyll Gove, Ben Irish, Jenny Legg, Natasha Mould, Sean Needham, Jon Reynolds, James Royden-Lyley, Giles Surridge, Antoine Thomas-Sturge, Sasha Wareham, and Emily Woodford.

9 to 5 features a book by Patricia Resnick, the 1980 film’s original screenwriter, and an original, Tony-nominated score by country legend Parton (who played Doralee in the film). Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun directs.

The musical tells the story of three workmates pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, the women fight to reform their office.

The production has choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, musical supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton, and casting by Victoria Roe.

