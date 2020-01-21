Donmar Warehouse's New Season to Begin With Suzan-Lori Parks’ In the Blood

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Donmar Warehouse's New Season to Begin With Suzan-Lori Parks’ In the Blood
By Dan Meyer
Jan 21, 2020
 
The lineup also includes the world premiere of a stage adaptation of Force Majeure.
Steinberg_Playwrights_Awards_2018_HR
Suzan-Lori Parks Marc J. Franklin

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play In the Blood by Suzan-Lori Parks will kick off the 2020 season at Donmar Warehouse in London. Performances begin April 17, with Ellen McDougall (Our Town) making her Donmar directorial debut.

A revival of Steve Waters’ The Contingency Plan will follow as a co-production with Theatre Clwyd. The double-bill, consisting of On the Beach and Resilience, begins May 18 at Theatre Clwyd with a secondary run starting June 10 at Donmar. Chelsea Walker will direct On the Beach, with Caroline Steinbeis helming Resilience.

Michael Longhurst
Michael Longhurst David Jensen

Writer Nina Segal and director Joseph Hancock will explore visions of a climate positive future with Assembly, performed July 12–13 by Donmar's newly formed Local Company.

READ: Theo James and Jonathan Slinger Join Vanessa Williams in Donmar Warehouse’s City of Angels

The final production of the season will be the world premiere of a stage adaptation of Ruben Östlund’s film Force Majeure. Written by Tim Price and directed by Artistic Director Michael Longhurst, the play begins performances August 7.

Casting and full creative teams for all productions will be announced at a later date. The new roster marks Longhurst's sophomore season with the company; joining the company will be Prasanna Puwanarajah as artistic associate.

Production Photos: Teenage Dick London's Donmar Warehouse

Production Photos: Teenage Dick London's Donmar Warehouse

15 PHOTOS
Alice Hewkin and Daniel Monks in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Alice Hewkin and Daniel Monks in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Alice Hewkin in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Callum Adams in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Daniel Monks and Callum Adams in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Daniel Monks and Ruth Madeley in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
Daniel Monks in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Daniel Monks in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
Daniel Monks in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Daniel Monks in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Daniel Monks in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
Daniel Monks, Ruth-Madeley, Callum Adams, and Alice Hewkin in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Daniel Monks, Ruth-Madeley, Callum Adams, and Alice Hewkin in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
Ruth Madeley in <i>Teenage Dick</i>
Ruth Madeley in Teenage Dick Marc Brenner
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!