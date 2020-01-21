Donmar Warehouse's New Season to Begin With Suzan-Lori Parks’ In the Blood

The lineup also includes the world premiere of a stage adaptation of Force Majeure.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play In the Blood by Suzan-Lori Parks will kick off the 2020 season at Donmar Warehouse in London. Performances begin April 17, with Ellen McDougall (Our Town) making her Donmar directorial debut.

A revival of Steve Waters’ The Contingency Plan will follow as a co-production with Theatre Clwyd. The double-bill, consisting of On the Beach and Resilience, begins May 18 at Theatre Clwyd with a secondary run starting June 10 at Donmar. Chelsea Walker will direct On the Beach, with Caroline Steinbeis helming Resilience.

Writer Nina Segal and director Joseph Hancock will explore visions of a climate positive future with Assembly, performed July 12–13 by Donmar's newly formed Local Company.

READ: Theo James and Jonathan Slinger Join Vanessa Williams in Donmar Warehouse’s City of Angels

The final production of the season will be the world premiere of a stage adaptation of Ruben Östlund’s film Force Majeure. Written by Tim Price and directed by Artistic Director Michael Longhurst, the play begins performances August 7.

Casting and full creative teams for all productions will be announced at a later date. The new roster marks Longhurst's sophomore season with the company; joining the company will be Prasanna Puwanarajah as artistic associate.

