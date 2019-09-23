Exclusive First Look at the Israeli Premiere of La Cage Aux Folles

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Exclusive First Look at the Israeli Premiere of La Cage Aux Folles
By Playbill Staff
Sep 23, 2019
 
The beloved musical opened in Tel Aviv August 27, and all proceeds go to an LGBTQ+ charity.
in <i>La Cage Aux Folles</i>
Oren Habot and Shahar Bortman in La Cage Aux Folles Roy Revivo, Eyal Daniel and Yotam Shadmi.

Over three decades since its initial Broadway run, Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman's La Cage Aux Folles had its Middle Eastern premiere in Tel Aviv this August. Presented by production company The Tramp (Into the Woods' Israeli premiere), the iconic musical stars Oren Habot as George and Roi Dolev as Albin.

This special charity production featured over 20 professional actors and musicians, who volunteered their time and talent to support suicide prevention among LGBT youth. All proceeds were donated to "Yesh Im Mi Ledaber," a local Israeli charity that provides a hotline for the LGBTQ+ community.

The production, directed by Roi Dolev, featured musical direction by Yuval Goldstein, lighting design by Eyal Daniel, makeup design by Alex Bezalel, sound design by Jonny Koren, and production management by Daniel Bagno.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Production Photos: La Cage Aux Folles in Tel Aviv

Production Photos: La Cage Aux Folles in Tel Aviv

9 PHOTOS
Yotam Rotem in <i>La Cage Aux Folles</i>
Yotam Rotem in La Cage Aux Folles Roy Revivo, Eyal Daniel and Yotam Shadmi.
Oren Habot in <i>La Cage Aux Folles</i>
Oren Habot in La Cage Aux Folles Roy Revivo, Eyal Daniel and Yotam Shadmi.
Yotam Rotem, Luca Sun, Rotem Matz, and Omer Shaik in <i>La Cage Aux Folles</i>
Yotam Rotem, Luca Sun, Rotem Matz, and Omer Shaik in La Cage Aux Folles Roy Revivo, Eyal Daniel and Yotam Shadmi.
Yotam Rotem, Luca Sun, Rotem Matz, and Omer Shaik in <i>La Cage Aux Folles</i>
Yotam Rotem, Luca Sun, Rotem Matz, and Omer Shaik in La Cage Aux Folles Roy Revivo, Eyal Daniel and Yotam Shadmi.
in <i>La Cage Aux Folles</i>
Oren Habot and Shahar Bortman in La Cage Aux Folles Roy Revivo, Eyal Daniel and Yotam Shadmi.
Shahar Bortman and Rotem Matz in <i>La Cage Aux Folles</i>
Shahar Bortman and Rotem Matz in La Cage Aux Folles Roy Revivo, Eyal Daniel and Yotam Shadmi.
Oren Habot as George and Roi Dolev in <i>La Cage Aux Folles</i>
Oren Habot as George and Roi Dolev in La Cage Aux Folles Roy Revivo, Eyal Daniel and Yotam Shadmi.
Roi Dolev in <i>La Cage Aux Folles</i>
Roi Dolev in La Cage Aux Folles Roy Revivo, Eyal Daniel and Yotam Shadmi.
Roi Dolev in <i>La Cage Aux Folles</i>
Roi Dolev in La Cage Aux Folles Roy Revivo, Eyal Daniel and Yotam Shadmi.
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
International News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!