Exclusive First Look at the Israeli Premiere of La Cage Aux Folles

The beloved musical opened in Tel Aviv August 27, and all proceeds go to an LGBTQ+ charity.

Over three decades since its initial Broadway run, Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman's La Cage Aux Folles had its Middle Eastern premiere in Tel Aviv this August. Presented by production company The Tramp (Into the Woods' Israeli premiere), the iconic musical stars Oren Habot as George and Roi Dolev as Albin.

This special charity production featured over 20 professional actors and musicians, who volunteered their time and talent to support suicide prevention among LGBT youth. All proceeds were donated to "Yesh Im Mi Ledaber," a local Israeli charity that provides a hotline for the LGBTQ+ community.

The production, directed by Roi Dolev, featured musical direction by Yuval Goldstein, lighting design by Eyal Daniel, makeup design by Alex Bezalel, sound design by Jonny Koren, and production management by Daniel Bagno.

Flip through photos of the production below:

