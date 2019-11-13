Watch Kristen Bell Sing 9 Decades of Disney Songs, Including Frozen 2's ‘Into The Unknown’

Bell reprises her vocal performance as Anna in the upcoming sequel opposite Idina Menzel.

Kristen Bell delighted fans with a 16-song medley from Disney animated films spanning over nine decades—from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Frozen 2—on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon November 12. Check out the performance above.

The voice of Anna naturally sang a few bars from Frozen and Frozen 2, performing “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”, “Into the Unknown” and “Let It Go” with Fallon, but it was the Disney repertoire depth that really impressed.

The set list featured “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio, “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins, “Heigh-Ho” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book, “Under the Sea” and “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid, “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, the title song from Beauty and the Beast, “Circle of Life” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” from The Lion King, “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahantas, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story, and “Remember Me” from Coco.

In addition, Bell sat down below with Fallon to talk about her new Disney+ show Encore! and the emotional exploration that Anna’s boyfriend Kristoff, voiced by two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff, does in Frozen 2.

“There’s a song called ‘Lost in the Woods’ and it’s about his big feelings for Anna,” teases Bell. “Little boys don’t often see representation of other boys having really big loving feelings.”

The upcoming Frozen sequel is due in theatres November 22. Also returning to lend their vocal talents are Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked) as Elsa and Josh Gad (The Book of Mormon) as Olaf. The film includes seven new songs by husband-and-wife songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who scored an Oscar in 2014 with “Let It Go," with Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck returning to direct.

The stage adaptation of Frozen, featuring a book by Lee and an expanded score by the Lopezes, opened on Broadway March 22, 2018, at the St. James Theatre, where it continues its run.

