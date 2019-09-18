Full Cast Set for Los Angeles Opera's The Light in the Piazza, Starring Renée Fleming and Dove Cameron

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell and London stage alum Rob Houchen are also among the company.

The complete cast is assembled for the upcoming Los Angeles Opera engagement of The Light in the Piazza, starring Tony-nominated opera star Renée Fleming and Disney Channel favorite Dove Cameron. Performances will run October 12–20 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillion.

The two will play Margaret and Clara Johnson, the mother-daughter pair whose lives are changed by a vacation in Italy. They reprise their performances from the staging's premiere in London earlier this year; Fleming will go on to reprise her role in Chicago and Australia. Joining them is the previously announced Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, playing Signor Naccarelli.

Newly added to the company as the Naccarellis are additional returning players from the Royal Festival Hall mounting: Rob Houchen (Les Misérables) as Fabrizio, Scottish soprano Maria McLaughlin as Signora, Liam Tamne (The Phantom of the Opera) as Giuseppe, and Celinda Schoenmaker (Les Miseérables, Rocketman) as Franca. Rounding out the principal cast will be Malcolm Sinclair as Roy Johnson and Matthew Woodyatt as the Priest.

Olivier winner Daniel Evans directs the staging of the Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas musical, which marked the premiere title for production company Scenario Two. Once the production travels to Chicago, Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton, Almost Famous) will assume the role of Clara.

Kimberly Grigsby, who served as music director for the original production's national tour in 2006, will take the podium in both L.A. and Chicago to conduct.

