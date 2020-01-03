Full Casting Set for Albion, Starring The Crown’s Victoria Hamilton

Mike Bartlett’s play returns to the West End following a sold-out 2017 run.

A handful of returnees and new cast members will join Tony nominee Victoria Hamilton (Joe Egg, The Crown) on stage in a revival of Mike Bartlett’s Albion at the Almeida Theatre. The production returns to the theatre February 3 following a sold-out 2017 run, with performances scheduled through February 29.

Reprising their roles are Hamilton, Nigel Betts, Edyta Budnik, Wil Coban, Margot Leicester, Nicholas Rowe, and Helen Schlesinger. Joining the cast are Angel Coulby, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Dónal Finn and Geoffrey Freshwater.

In Albion, Hamilton plays Audrey, a grieving mother who sells her London home to live in the countryside and restore a garden to its former splendor in honor of her son.

The play, directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold, features costume and set design by Miriam Buether, lighting by Neil Austin, and sound by Gregory Clarke. Serving as movement director is Rebecca Frecknall with Tom Brennan as resident director.

Following Albion, the Almeida will continue its Spring 2020 season with Jeremy O. Harris’ Daddy, which premiered Off-Broadway in 2019 starring Alan Cumming.