Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Lea Michele’s ‘Christmas in New York’ Music Video

By Dan Meyer
Nov 19, 2019
 
The Broadway star also set dates for a string of New York City holiday concerts.

Lea Michele has dropped a music video to the track 'Christmas in New York' from her new holiday album, Christmas in The City. The video above begins with the Broadway alum in a red dress in a snowglobe before going off to explore some of New York City’s famous landmarks.

Michele also announced a string of performances at The Concert Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture December 19–21. The holiday concerts will celebrate Christmas in The City, which features duets with Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, Tony nominee Jonathan Groff, and Emmy winner Darren Criss.

The singer is also slated to appear at the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting, both also featuring her Glee mom Idina Menzel. Additionally, Michele will star in the ABC movie Same Time, Next Christmas airing December 5.

To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.

From Les Misérables to Glee: Look Through the Theatre Highlights of Lea Michele

The stage and screen star celebrates her birthday August 29.

21 PHOTOS
Lea Michele in <i>Les Misérables</i>
Lea Michele as Young Cosette in Les Misérables
Peter Friedman and Lea Michele in <i>Ragtime</i>
Peter Friedman and Lea Michele in Ragtime Catherine Ashmore
Lea Michele in <i>Ragtime</i>
Lea Michele in Ragtime Catherine Ashmore
Lea Michele in <i>Ragtime</i>
Lea Michele and Peter Friedman in Ragtime
Laura Michelle Kelly, Lea Michele, Molly Ephraim, Sally Murphy and Tricia Paoluccio in <i>Fiddler on the Roof</i>, 2004.
Laura Michelle Kelly, Lea Michele, Molly Ephraim, Sally Murphy, and Tricia Paoluccio in Fiddler on the Roof Carol Rosegg
Lea Michele in Round House Theatre’s production of <i>The Diary of Anne Frank</i>
Lea Michele in Round House Theatre’s production of The Diary of Anne Frank Stan Barouh
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in <i>Spring Awakening</i><br/>
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff, and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff in <i>Spring Awakening</i>.
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff in Spring Awakening Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening.
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening Monique Carboni
Lea Michele in the Wardrobe Room during rehearsals for <i>Les Mis</i>
Lea Michele as Eponine in Les Misérables
