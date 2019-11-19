Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Lea Michele’s ‘Christmas in New York’ Music Video

Lea Michele has dropped a music video to the track 'Christmas in New York' from her new holiday album, Christmas in The City. The video above begins with the Broadway alum in a red dress in a snowglobe before going off to explore some of New York City’s famous landmarks.
Michele also announced a string of performances at The Concert Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture December 19–21. The holiday concerts will celebrate Christmas in The City, which features duets with Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, Tony nominee Jonathan Groff, and Emmy winner Darren Criss.
The singer is also slated to appear at the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting, both also featuring her Glee mom Idina Menzel. Additionally, Michele will star in the ABC movie Same Time, Next Christmas airing December 5.
To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.