Girl From The North Country Star Luba Mason Readies for Feinstein’s/54 Below Show

Luba Mason – 5’ 10” celebrates the best of Broadway and the star’s career on stage.

Upcoming Girl From The North Country star Luba Mason will perform a new concert show at Feinstein’s/54 Below December 3.

Luba Mason – 5’ 10” celebrates the best of Broadway and the star’s career on stage, including stories from roles in The Will Rogers Follies, Chicago, Jekyll & Hyde, and The Capeman. Joining her will be pianist and music director Billy Stritch.

Following the concert, Mason will begin rehearsals for the Broadway transfer of the Bob Dylan musical Girl From The North Country, which starts previews at the Belasco Theatre February 7, 2020. The performer earned a Lucille Lortel nomination earlier this year for her performance in the Off-Broadway production at The Public.



Along with work in theatre, Mason is currently working on a new album, Triangle. The record is produced by Renato Neto and planned to debut in 2020.

For tickets and more information, visit 54Below.com.