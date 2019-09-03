Guggenheim’s Fall 2019 Works & Process Series to Preview Joe Iconis Musical, Metropolitan Opera's Porgy and Bess, More

Also included are first looks at Peter Dinklage in Cyrano, a world premiere from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and MCC’s Seared.

The lineup for the Guggenheim’s fall Works & Process program includes a sneak peek at Joe Iconis’ upcoming musical and a behind-the-scenes look at the Metropolitan Opera’s season opening production of Porgy and Bess and its november staging of Philip Glass' Akhnaten.

Other offerings include a conversation with the creative team behind Cyrano on bringing the new musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s play to the stage; a previously announced presentation of MCC’s Seared starring four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company), W. Tré Davis (Valor), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening), and David Mason (Trick or Treat); and a host of dance troupes performing piece highlights from upcoming premieres, including a brand new untitled work from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and a sneak peek at Orpheus Alive from the National Ballet of Canada.

Peter Dinklage HR Performances are held in the Guggenheim’s Peter B. Lewis Theater.

Read the full list of previews below. For more information and tickets, visit Guggenheim.org.

Treasure by Machine Dazzle

September 5–7

Distant dreams come full circle in this Works & Process commission of multidisciplinary artist and maximalist Machine Dazzle. Undressing layers of his past to make sense of the present, Machine will introduce 12 new looks alongside stories stitched together through song.

Seared by Theresa Rebeck

September 9

Prior to its New York premiere at the MCC Theater October 3, playwright Theresa Rebeck and director Moritz von Stuelpnagel take audiences into the kitchen of their fit-for-foodies comedy as cast members perform highlights.

The National Ballet of Canada: Orpheus Alive by Robert Binet and Missy Mazzoli

September 15

Orpheus Alive is a story of love, loss, and an extraordinary artist facing the limits of his mortality. Company dancers and the Mivos Quartet perform excerpts, and dramaturg Rosamund Small moderates a discussion with Binet and Mazzoli about the creative process before the ballet’s world premiere in Toronto.

The Metropolitan Opera: The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess

September 16

The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess returns to the Met for the first time since 1990 in a production directed by James Robinson with choreography by Camille A. Brown. General Manager Peter Gelb moderates a discussion with the creative team while cast members Angel Blue, Eric Owens, and Golda Schultz present highlights from the upcoming production.

Cyrano by Erica Schmidt

September 28

Prior to the New Group's world premiere of Cyrano, director Erica Schmidt, three-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), and composer Aaron Dessner illuminate the creative process behind the new adaptation of the classic tale Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand.

Ballet West: Balanchine’s Ballets Russes “The Song of the Nightingale” and “Apollo”

September 29

A discussion on Balanchine’s development as a choreographer, the influence of Asian art on Matisse, and ethnic representation in the twenty-first century will be accompanied by excerpts performed by Ballet West dancers. The 1928 Balanchine-Stravinsky collaboration “Apollo,” will also be performed, including the original birthing scene and final ascent to Mount Olympus.

Dance Theatre of Harlem at 50

September 30

To celebrate the Guggenheim building’s 60th and Dance Theatre of Harlem’s 50th anniversaries, Works & Process will present a Rotunda Project with the Dance Theatre of Harlem. The company will pay tribute to its history in a restaging of Tones, with music by Tania León, and other works from their repertoire.

The Washington Ballet: NEXTsteps

October 6

Artistic Director Julie Kent discusses upcoming world premiere works by choreographers John Heginbotham, Jessica Lang, and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. Witness exclusive performance excerpts and a live rehearsal prior to its premiere in Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Opera: Akhnaten by Philip Glass

October 16

General Manager Peter Gelb moderates a discussion with the creative team and countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, who plays the title role of the revolutionary ancient Egyptian pharaoh. Highlights are performed by members of the cast.

Two River Theater: Love in Hate Nation by Joe Iconis

October 20

Writer Joe Iconis and director John Simpkins discuss the turbulent rock romance, Love in Hate Nation, set in a 1960s juvenile hall. Cast members perform highlights prior to its November 9 world premiere at the Two River Theater with moderator Laura Heywood.

Dance Lab New York and Joyce Theater Foundation Lab Cycle: Female Choreographers of Color in Ballet

November 10

See the culmination of Dance Lab New York and Joyce Theater Foundation’s partnership promoting and advancing female choreographers of color in ballet. Miami City Ballet Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez moderates the discussion with Dance Lab New York founder, Josh Prince, and the four choreographers selected for Dance Lab and Joyce Theatre’s partnered incubator program.

Brian Brooks Moving Company: Immersive Technology

November 17

Prior to the performances’ premieres in 2020, see highlights from Brooks’s fellowship, where he explored dance in intimate physical and digital spaces and collaborated with Seattle-based physicists and virtual reality programmers. Choreographer Brian Brooks and Artistic Director of the Meany Center Michelle Witt participate in a discussion moderated by Jacob's Pillow Director Pamela Tatge.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: New Work

November 18

Preview a world premiere from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's December season at New York City Center. Artistic Director Robert Battle and the choreographer participate in a moderated discussion and Ailey’s acclaimed dancers perform highlights.

Merce Cunningham Centennial Celebration

November 24–25

Former company dancers, including Jamie Scott, perform duets examining Cunningham’s evolution over decades. A unique MinEvent (an uninterrupted sequence of excerpts of works by Cunningham) made for the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed theater at the Guggenheim including movements from Night of 100 Solos will be performed. Andrea Weber moderates a discussion with former Cunningham dancers Kimberly Bartosik and Gus Solomons.

Peter & the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev

December 7–8, 13–15

Isaac Mizrahi narrates and directs Prokofiev's charming children’s classic. Ensemble Signal performs the music, and the cast, wearing costumes by Mizrahi, performs choreography by John Heginbotham, bringing the 30-minute story to life for the young and young at heart.

