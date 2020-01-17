How Does the Cast of The Inheritance Make It Through 3 Two-Show Days a Week?

Tony Goldwyn, Kyle Soller, and Andrew Burnap visited The Today Show January 17.

It takes a lot of chocolate and caffeine to keep the cast of The Inheritance going through their heavy schedule, including three two-show days a week. Speaking on The Today Show January 17, stars Tony Goldwyn, Kyle Soller, and Andrew Burnap said the audience’s energy gives them fuel, too.

“I’ve never been part of something that breaks down the walls between the audience and the actors like this before,” said Soller, who won an Olivier Award for his West End performance in the Matthew Lopez play. “That’s really fueling and energetic, because you feel like the entire theatre bands together in this seven-hour story.”

Not that audiences are required to sit through seven hours of drama without a break. The play is performed as two parts, meaning theatre goers can opt to see Part 1 and Part 2 on separate days.

Goldwyn said he’s having a blast getting to know the cast and interacting with the audience. The Scandal star took over the role of Harry Wilcox from John Benjamin Hickey January 5 while the Tony winner makes his Broadway directorial debut with Plaza Suite.

It’s not the first time he’s met some of his fellow performers, though. During the interview, Burnap recalled the time he served Goldwyn, or “that guy from Ghost,” ice cream. Check out the whole story below.

The Inheritance also stars Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, and Arturo Luís Soria. Helmed by Stephen Daldry, the play follows a cross-generational group of men as they deal with the aftermath of the AIDS crisis and what it means to be gay in present-day America.