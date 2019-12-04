Idina Menzel Weighs in on Frozen on Broadway, Cosplaying, Ariana Grande, and More

Idina Menzel Weighs in on Frozen on Broadway, Cosplaying, Ariana Grande, and More
By Dan Meyer
Dec 04, 2019
 
The Tony winner and Frozen 2 star dropped by Radio Andy with Andy Cohen for a candid interview.

Idina Menzel has seen Frozen on Broadway a total zero times—and certainly has no intentions of taking center stage in the musical—the Tony winner admitted in a recent Radio Andy interview.

“People think we dress up like our characters all the time. We don’t; we’re real human beings,” the voice of Elsa said (listen above). The closest Menzel has gotten to playing the character in real-life was Crosswalk the Musical: Frozen with her co-stars and late-night host James Corden.

The Wicked star also talked with host Andy Cohen about falling in love on stage with Aaron Lohr in See What I Want to See at the Public Theater. “It was a lot of sexual stuff, and we were singing as it was happening, as everybody does in a musical,” Menzel said, who also admits to also falling in love with Taye Diggs while performing in Rent.

READ: Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Skylar Astin, More Are Part of NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center

The original Elphaba also discussed Broadway alum-turned-pop star Ariana Grande, who appeared at the 15th anniversary Wicked concert special to sing “The Wizard and I.” Menzel said Grande would make a great Elphaba and called her rendition of the solo “kick-ass.”

Grande appears on Menzel’s holiday album Christmas: Seasons of Love in a duet penned by Frozen composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, “Give a Hand for Mrs. Claus.”

