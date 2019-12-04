Idina Menzel Weighs in on Frozen on Broadway, Cosplaying, Ariana Grande, and More

The Tony winner and Frozen 2 star dropped by Radio Andy with Andy Cohen for a candid interview.

Idina Menzel has seen Frozen on Broadway a total zero times—and certainly has no intentions of taking center stage in the musical—the Tony winner admitted in a recent Radio Andy interview.

“People think we dress up like our characters all the time. We don’t; we’re real human beings,” the voice of Elsa said (listen above). The closest Menzel has gotten to playing the character in real-life was Crosswalk the Musical: Frozen with her co-stars and late-night host James Corden.

The Wicked star also talked with host Andy Cohen about falling in love on stage with Aaron Lohr in See What I Want to See at the Public Theater. “It was a lot of sexual stuff, and we were singing as it was happening, as everybody does in a musical,” Menzel said, who also admits to also falling in love with Taye Diggs while performing in Rent.

The original Elphaba also discussed Broadway alum-turned-pop star Ariana Grande, who appeared at the 15th anniversary Wicked concert special to sing “The Wizard and I.” Menzel said Grande would make a great Elphaba and called her rendition of the solo “kick-ass.”

Grande appears on Menzel’s holiday album Christmas: Seasons of Love in a duet penned by Frozen composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, “Give a Hand for Mrs. Claus.”

