Inside the Premiere of Netflix's John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch

By Nathan Skethway
Dec 18, 2019
 
The variety special, which features Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony winners André De Shields and Annaleigh Ashford, will drop December 24.

A host of Broadway favorites joined John Mulaney on the red carpet for the premiere of his upcoming holiday Netflix special, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch. The title, dropping on the streaming service December 24, will evoke children’s variety show specials of yesteryear, such as The Mickey Mouse Club or The Electric Company.

John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch features guest stars including Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields, Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford and her Sunday in the Park With George co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, American Utopia headliner David Byrne, stage and screen veteran Richard Kind, West Side Story star Shereen Pimentel, and Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne.

Eli Bolin, who co-wrote the soundtrack to Documentary Now!'s Company parody, “Original Cast Album: Co-Op,” with Mulaney and Seth Meyers, also penned new songs for the special.

13 PHOTOS
Jacob Laval, David Byrne, and Lexi Perkel Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix
Nick Kroll Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix
John Mulaney Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix
Eli Bolin and the Sack Lunch Bunch Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix
The Sack Lunch Bunch Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix
John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix
Andre De Shields and Lea Chang Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix
Annaleigh Ashford Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix
Marika Sawyer and Family Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix
