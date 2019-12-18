Inside the Premiere of Netflix's John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch

The variety special, which features Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony winners André De Shields and Annaleigh Ashford, will drop December 24.

A host of Broadway favorites joined John Mulaney on the red carpet for the premiere of his upcoming holiday Netflix special, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch. The title, dropping on the streaming service December 24, will evoke children’s variety show specials of yesteryear, such as The Mickey Mouse Club or The Electric Company.

John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch features guest stars including Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields, Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford and her Sunday in the Park With George co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, American Utopia headliner David Byrne, stage and screen veteran Richard Kind, West Side Story star Shereen Pimentel, and Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne.

Eli Bolin, who co-wrote the soundtrack to Documentary Now!'s Company parody, “Original Cast Album: Co-Op,” with Mulaney and Seth Meyers, also penned new songs for the special.

