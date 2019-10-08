Jeanine Tesori and Sarah DeLappe Among 2019 MacDowell Fellowship Recipients

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Jeanine Tesori and Sarah DeLappe Among 2019 MacDowell Fellowship Recipients
By Adam Hetrick
Oct 08, 2019
 
The Tony-winning Fun Home composer and playwright of The Wolves are joing 77 additional artists selected for fall residencies at the New Hampshire artists colony.
TCG Gala_2019_HR
Jeanine Tesori Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony Award-winning Fun Home composer Jeanine Tesori and The Wolves playwright Sarah DeLappe are among 79 artists selected to participate in fall residencies this year at the MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

The fellowships support artists working across seven disciplines, with time and resources to create and develop new work. The program provides private studios, accommodations, and meals, valued at about $10,000. Residencies can last two to eight weeks.

Tesori, whose latest musical Soft Power is currently in previews at the Public Theater, is joined by composers Olin Caprison, Sebastian Currier, David Dominique, Huck Hodge, Rodrigo Martinez Torres, David Torsabo, and Ho Kwen Austin Yip.

DeLappe was named alongside fellow theatre artists Lisa Dring, David Mallamud, Stevie Nemazee, Terry O'Reilly, LaDarrion Williams, Gary Winter, and Zack Zadek.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Industry News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!