Jeanine Tesori and Sarah DeLappe Among 2019 MacDowell Fellowship Recipients

The Tony-winning Fun Home composer and playwright of The Wolves are joing 77 additional artists selected for fall residencies at the New Hampshire artists colony.

Tony Award-winning Fun Home composer Jeanine Tesori and The Wolves playwright Sarah DeLappe are among 79 artists selected to participate in fall residencies this year at the MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

The fellowships support artists working across seven disciplines, with time and resources to create and develop new work. The program provides private studios, accommodations, and meals, valued at about $10,000. Residencies can last two to eight weeks.

Tesori, whose latest musical Soft Power is currently in previews at the Public Theater, is joined by composers Olin Caprison, Sebastian Currier, David Dominique, Huck Hodge, Rodrigo Martinez Torres, David Torsabo, and Ho Kwen Austin Yip.

DeLappe was named alongside fellow theatre artists Lisa Dring, David Mallamud, Stevie Nemazee, Terry O'Reilly, LaDarrion Williams, Gary Winter, and Zack Zadek.