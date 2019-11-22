Jessica Hynes Will Star in Donmar Warehouse Production of Caryl Churchill’s Far Away

Jessica Hynes Will Star in Donmar Warehouse Production of Caryl Churchill's Far Away
By Andrew Gans
Nov 22, 2019
Lyndsey Turner will direct the London staging.
Jessica Hynes
Casting has been announced for the Donmar Warehouse's upcoming production of Caryl Churchill’s Far Away, which will begin performances at the London venue February 6, 2020. Directed by Lyndsey Turner, the production will officially open February 12 for a limited run through March 28.

BAFTA-winning actor Jessica Hynes (The Norman Conquests, The Night Heron, There She Goes) will make her Donmar debut in the role of Harper alongside Aisling Loftus as Joan and Simon Manyonda as Todd. Casting for the role of Young Joan will be announced at a later date.

Churchill’s play, about a world sliding into chaos, receives a new production at the Donmar 20 years after its premiere.

Far Away will also feature sets and costumes by Lizzie Clachan, lighting design by Peter Mumford, and sound design by Christopher Shutt. The casting director is Anna Cooper.

Donmar is also partnering with the London College of Fashion, UAL, where graduate students in the College’s MA Costume Design for Performance course will create the extravagant hats for Far Away’s hat parade scene.

