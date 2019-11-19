Joel Montague Will Join London Cast of Waitress

By Andrew Gans
Nov 19, 2019
The Sara Bareilles musical continues at the Adelphi Theatre.
Joel Montague
Joel Montague

The London production of Waitress will welcome Joel Montague (Falsettos, School of Rock, Funny Girl) to the company beginning December 2 at the Adelphi Theatre.

Montague will step into the role of Ogie, succeeding Joe Sugg. He will join a cast led by Lucie Jones as Jenna, Hannah Tointon as Dawn, Sandra Marvin as Becky, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.

The ensemble includes Piers Bate, Cindy Belliot, Andrew Boyer, Tamlyn Henderson, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Sandra Marvin, Joel Montague, Olivia Moore, Ben Morris, Nathaniel Morrison, Rosemary Nkrumah, Sarah O’Connor, Leanne Pinder, Matthew Rowland, Laura Selwood, Richard Taylor Woods, Hannah Tointon, Lucia De Wan, Mark Willshire, and Madison Worley.

Waitress features an original score by seven-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, a book by screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland), and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

In addition to the Broadway run, which closes January 5, 2020, Waitress can be seen in a North American tour. Composer Bareilles and Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!) will once again play the lead roles together in the London production at the Adelphi beginning January 27, 2020, while a Netherlands tour recently found its Jenna in Willemijn Verkaik (Wicked).

