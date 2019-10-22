Listen to Ben Platt's Performances in The Politician on New EP

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cast Recordings & Albums   Listen to Ben Platt's Performances in The Politician on New EP
By Dan Meyer
Oct 22, 2019
 
The release includes four tracks by the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner, including a duet with co-star Zoey Deutch.
The_Politician_Netflix_NY_Premiere_9.26.19
Ben Platt Dimitrios Kanbouris/Getty for Netflix

While the Netflix series The Politician focused on the aspiring government career of Payton Hobart, played by Ben Platt, show creator Ryan Murphy ensured that fans got what they wanted: the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner singing.

Platt crooned several times throughout the series—the complete context of which would give away some major spoilers, but one number took place at a funeral and another at a certain famed piano bar. The tracks are “River,” “Unworthy of Your Love” (featuring co-star Zoey Deutch), “Vienna,” and “Run Away.”

An EP is available to stream on most digital platforms; listen to the tracks here.

WATCH: Ben Platt and Kelly Clarkson Sing ‘Make You Feel My Love’ Together

The Politician stars fellow Dear Evan Hansen alum Laura Dreyfuss and Theo Germaine as Payton’s campaign managers, McAffee and James, respectively. Gwyneth Paltrow plays Payton’s mother alongside Bob Balaban as his father. The cast also features Deutch as Infinity Jackson, Lucy Boynton as Astrid, and David Corenswet as River—all classmates of Payton.

Ryan Murphy regular and Tony winner Jessica Lange plays Dusty Jackson, Infinity’s wacky grandmother. The premiere season also boasts appearances by theatre greats and Tony winners Judith Light and Bette Midler.

Go Inside the New York Premiere of The Politician Starring Ben Platt

Go Inside the New York Premiere of The Politician Starring Ben Platt

48 PHOTOS
The_Politician_Netflix_NY_Premiere_9.26.19
Ben Platt Dimitrios Kanbouris/Getty for Netflix
The_Politician_Netflix_NY_Premiere_9.26.19
Ben Platt Dimitrios Kanbouris/Getty for Netflix
The_Politician_Netflix_NY_Premiere_9.26.19
Ben Platt and David Corenswet Dimitrios Kanbouris/Getty for Netflix
The_Politician_Netflix_NY_Premiere_9.26.19
Ariana DeBose Dimitrios Kanbouris/Getty for Netflix
The_Politician_Netflix_NY_Premiere_9.26.19
Julia Schlaepfer Dimitrios Kanbouris/Getty for Netflix
The_Politician_Netflix_NY_Premiere_9.26.19
Ted Sarandos and Sarah Sarandos Dimitrios Kanbouris/Getty for Netflix
The_Politician_Netflix_NY_Premiere_9.26.19
Ryan Murphy, David Miller, and son Dimitrios Kanbouris/Getty for Netflix
The_Politician_Netflix_NY_Premiere_9.26.19
Judith Light Dimitrios Kanbouris/Getty for Netflix
The_Politician_Netflix_NY_Premiere_9.26.19
Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch Dimitrios Kanbouris/Getty for Netflix
The_Politician_Netflix_NY_Premiere_9.26.19
David Corenswet Dimitrios Kanbouris/Getty for Netflix
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cast Recordings & Albums Articles
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!