Listen to Ben Platt's Performances in The Politician on New EP

The release includes four tracks by the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner, including a duet with co-star Zoey Deutch.

While the Netflix series The Politician focused on the aspiring government career of Payton Hobart, played by Ben Platt, show creator Ryan Murphy ensured that fans got what they wanted: the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner singing.

Platt crooned several times throughout the series—the complete context of which would give away some major spoilers, but one number took place at a funeral and another at a certain famed piano bar. The tracks are “River,” “Unworthy of Your Love” (featuring co-star Zoey Deutch), “Vienna,” and “Run Away.”

An EP is available to stream on most digital platforms; listen to the tracks here .

The Politician stars fellow Dear Evan Hansen alum Laura Dreyfuss and Theo Germaine as Payton’s campaign managers, McAffee and James, respectively. Gwyneth Paltrow plays Payton’s mother alongside Bob Balaban as his father. The cast also features Deutch as Infinity Jackson, Lucy Boynton as Astrid, and David Corenswet as River—all classmates of Payton.

Ryan Murphy regular and Tony winner Jessica Lange plays Dusty Jackson, Infinity’s wacky grandmother. The premiere season also boasts appearances by theatre greats and Tony winners Judith Light and Bette Midler.

