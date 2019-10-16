Watch Ben Platt and Kelly Clarkson Sing ‘Make You Feel My Love’ Together

The pair sang a duet of the Bob Dylan song on Clarkson’s new morning show October 15.

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Ben Platt stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show October 15 to gush about Meryl Streep, Dear Evan Hansen, and more. More importantly, though, Clarkson and Platt sang an original arrangement of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.” Check it out above.

The ballad will also be featured in the upcoming Broadway musical The Girl From the North Country, which has score entirely comprised of Bob Dylan songs. Watch a music video of Rachel John, who portrayed Mrs. Neilsen in the West End and Toronto productions of the show, and Jeannette Bayardelle, who will play the role on Broadway, cover the song here.

In the interview segment, Platt shared the time Oscar winner Streep visited the Music Box, where he was starring in Dear Evan Hansen. “I added an extra voice lesson that week and got a new haircut when I found out she was coming,” Platt said. It wasn’t the first time Streep and Platt had met—the pair worked on Ricki and the Flash.

WATCH: Music Video for Ben Platt’s New Single ‘Rain’

Platt stars in the recently released Ryan Murphy Netflix series The Politician and performed a Radio City Music Hall concert that will be broadcast later on the streaming service. Up next, he will appear on Ilana Levine's Little Known Facts: The Series.

Watch Platt and Clarkson discuss the joy of Streep below.

