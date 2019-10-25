Lizzie Bea and Marisha Wallace Join Michael Ball in Hairspray Revival

The Tony-winning musical will play the London Coliseum in spring 2020.

The upcoming U.K. revival of Hairspray has found its star in Lizzie Bea. The stage alum will play Tracy Turnblad in the new production, set to begin April 23, 2020, at the London Coliseum.

Bea recently appeared in the Atlanta world premiere of Becoming Nancy, directed by Hairspray choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Her additional credits include the U.K. tour of Kinky Boots. Also joining the cast is Marisha Wallace (London’s Waitress and Dreamgirls) as Motormouth Maybelle.

As previously announced, Olivier winner Michael Ball will play Edna, reprising his performance from the 2007 West End production.

The Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman musical, directed by Jack O’Brien, will officially open April 29 and is currently scheduled to play a 12-week limited engagement.

Hairspray is among a slate of familiar musicals to light up the West End this season, with a revival of Mary Poppins opening in November, Les Misérables returning with its updated staging at the Sondheim Theatre (formerly the Queen's Theatre), Whoopi Goldberg starring in a re-imagined take on Sister Act, and Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford reprising their performances in Sunday in the Park With George.

READ: Schedule of Upcoming London Shows