Lizzie Bea and Marisha Wallace Join Michael Ball in Hairspray Revival

By Ryan McPhee
Oct 25, 2019
The Tony-winning musical will play the London Coliseum in spring 2020.
Lizzie Bea and Marisha Wallace
The upcoming U.K. revival of Hairspray has found its star in Lizzie Bea. The stage alum will play Tracy Turnblad in the new production, set to begin April 23, 2020, at the London Coliseum.

Bea recently appeared in the Atlanta world premiere of Becoming Nancy, directed by Hairspray choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Her additional credits include the U.K. tour of Kinky Boots. Also joining the cast is Marisha Wallace (London’s Waitress and Dreamgirls) as Motormouth Maybelle.

Michael Ball
As previously announced, Olivier winner Michael Ball will play Edna, reprising his performance from the 2007 West End production.

The Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman musical, directed by Jack O’Brien, will officially open April 29 and is currently scheduled to play a 12-week limited engagement.

Hairspray is among a slate of familiar musicals to light up the West End this season, with a revival of Mary Poppins opening in November, Les Misérables returning with its updated staging at the Sondheim Theatre (formerly the Queen's Theatre), Whoopi Goldberg starring in a re-imagined take on Sister Act, and Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford reprising their performances in Sunday in the Park With George.

READ: Schedule of Upcoming London Shows

Look Back at Hairspray on Broadway

Look Back at Hairspray on Broadway

Hairspray premiered at the Neil Simon Theatre on August 15, 2002.

18 PHOTOS
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein Paul Kolnik
The cast of Hairspray
The cast Paul Kolnik
Marissa Jaret Winokur
Marissa Jaret Winokur Paul Kolnik
The Nicest Kids in Town
The Nicest Kids in Town Paul Kolnik
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler Paul Kolnik
Matthew Morrison in <I>Hairspray</i>
Matthew Morrison Paul Kolnik
The cast of Hairspray
The cast Paul Kolnik
Shayna Steele, Judine Richard, and Kamilah Martin
Shayna Steele, Judine Richard, and Kamilah Martin Paul Kolnik
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein Paul Kolnik
Kerry Butler and Corey Reynolds
Kerry Butler and Corey Reynolds Paul Kolnik
