Mary Beth Peil and More Join Cast of CSC's Macbeth Off-Broadway

The Tony nominee joins the previously announced Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers in the John Doyle-helmed staging.

Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil will play Duncan, the slain monarch in Shakespeare's Macbeth, in the upcoming Off-Broadway production from Classic Stage Company. She joins the previously announced real-life couple Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers, who will play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, respectively, in the John Doyle-helmed staging.

The company will also feature Barzin Akhavan (Network, Smash) as Macduff, Raffi Barsoumian (Les Liasions Dangereuses, The Code) as Malcolm, N'Jameh Camara (The Color Purple, X: or Betty Shabazz vs. The Nation) as Lady Macduff, Erik Lochtefeld (King Kong; Napoli, Brooklyn) as Banquo, Antonio Michael Woodard (A Human Being, of a Sort) as Fleance and Young Macduff, and Jade Wu (Luke Cage, Mother Courage and her Children) as Ross.

Macbeth, the Bard's bloody tale of revenge, murder, and madness, will play a limited run October 10–December 15. Opening night is set for October 27.

As well as directing, Doyle will create the scenic design for the production. Rounding out the creative team are costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, lighting designer Solomon Weisbard, sound designer Matt Stine. Casting is by Telsey + Company, Bernita Robinson is production stage manager, and Stephanie Macchia is the assistant stage manager.

The 2019-20 CSC Season will include a season-long repertory scenic design created by Doyle and lighting plot designed by Jane Cox and Tess James.

For tickets to and for more information, visit ClassicStage.org.