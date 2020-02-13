Melissa Errico Brings Legrand Difference to Feinstein’s/54 Below

The Tony-nominated performer will also celebrate the French composer Michel Legrand at Lincoln Center this spring.

Melissa Errico, who was Tony-nominated for her performance in the 2002 Broadway premiere of the Michel Legrand musical Amour, will celebrate the music of the late French composer at Lincoln Center and Feinstein’s/54 Below this spring.

On March 12, Errico will perform You Must Believe in Spring: Melissa Errico Talks & Sings Michel Legrand at the Bruno Walter Auditorium in the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Directed by Tony Award-winner Richard Maltby, Jr. (Ain't Misbehavin', Fosse), the concert is free to attend for the public, with RSVP required here.

Legrand Difference at Feinstein’s 54/Below May 28–30 will chart Errico’s collaboration and friendship with him and share the breadth of the composer’s life and work, which included the scores to such films as Yentl, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, Cléo from 5 to 7, The Thomas Crown Affair, and The Young Ladies of Rochefort. In addition, Errico will sing Paris-themed selections by Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim, Charles Trenet, and Maurice Ravel. For more information, visit 54Below.com .

In addition, the singer will perform Poetry in America Live: Finishing the Hat at the Loreto Theatre June 3. The Sheen Center event will focus on Stephen Sondheim’s song “Finishing the Hat” from Sunday in the Park with George, this event will celebrate the work of Sondheim through performance of his songs and discussion of the lyrics to this one song.

Last year, Errico released an extended edition of her praised 2011 album Legrand Affair. Recorded over the course of six years and featuring the 100-piece Brussels Philharmonic, the deluxe edition of Legrand Affair includes 11 previously unreleased tracks ranging from studio demos with the composer to Errico’s performance of “I Haven’t Thought of This in Quite a While,” the final song written by Legrand, featuring lyrics by frequent collaborators Alan and Marilyn Bergman.

Rob Mathes produced the album, which is available from Ghostlight Records/Warner Music Group.

