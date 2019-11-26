Mike Birbiglia: The New One Available on Netflix November 26

The Drama Desk-winning solo show debuts on the streaming service following a Broadway bow last season.

The 2019 Drama Desk winner for Best Solo Show, Mike Birbiglia: The New One, is now streaming on Netflix. The performance was filmed on Broadway last season during its limited engagement at the Cort Theatre.

The play by Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein and directed by Seth Barrish, debuted Off-Broadway in 2018 in an extended, sold-out run. The show follows the comedian as he struggles with the decision of becoming a parent or not.

The New One features set design by Beowulf Boritt, lighting design by Aaron Copp, and sound design by Leon Rothenberg. The stage production was produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, with This American Life’s Ira Glass serving as executive producer, Joe Birbiglia as associate producer, and Mike Lavoie as production consultant. The production recently went on tour, stopping in Washington, D.C; Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Los Angeles, California.

This isn’t the only Netflix stage-to-screen adaptation in 2019. American Son debuted November 1 starring Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and Jeremy Jordan—all reprising their performances from the Broadway premiere.

ue in 2020 is the Ryan Murphy-directed The Prom, starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Tony winner James Corden, Ariana DeBose, and Washington, as well as Murphy's screen adaptation of the Tony-winning revival of The Boys in the Band. Two additional Broadway-adjacent Netflix projects have no set timeline yet: a 10-part A Chorus Line miniseries and a Viola Davis-led Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

