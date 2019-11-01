American Son, Starring Kerry Washington, Arrives on Netflix November 1

The cinematic adaptation of Christopher Demos-Brown’s play also stars Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee.

The Broadway-to-screen adaptation of Christopher Demos-Brown’s American Son premieres on Netflix November 1. Kenny Leon directs, reprising his work on the stage production, and adapts the script for film.

Emmy nominee Kerry Washington (Scandal), Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), Steven Pasquale, and Eugene Lee all reprise their roles from the 2018 Broadway run.

American Son follows an interracial couple as they spend the night in a Miami police station, anxiously waiting to hear news about their missing son. The work examines the stress of being a parent, racial tensions, and America’s police force.

WATCH: Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and Kenny Leon Discuss the Global Power of American Son in New Video

Netflix is leading the way for film adaptations of shows on the Great White Way, with The Prom, The Boys in the Band, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and A Chorus Line all in the works.

Watch the trailer for American Son above and check out photos from the Broadway production below.

