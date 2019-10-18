Moulin Rouge! The Musical Will Open in London in 2021

The musical based on the hit film opened on Broadway in July.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which opened at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre in July, will make its London debut in March 2021 at the Piccadilly Theatre.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by Tony winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. Tony winner Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit star on Broadway. Casting for the London production will be announced at a later date.

The musical, based on the Baz Luhrmann film, follows aspiring writer Christian and dancer Satine as they fall in love. But pressure mounts on Satine as her boss, Moulin Rouge owner Harold Zidler, relies on her to appease the Duke of Monroth, whose money will keep the establishment running.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! celebrates popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 18 years ago.

The production also has set design by Tony winner Derek McLane, costumes by Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting by Tony nominee Justin Townsend, sound by Peter Hylenski, wig and hair design by David Brian Brown, and makeup design by Sarah Cimino. Casting is by Pippa Ailion.

“After ten years in development, and following the fantastic response to Moulin Rouge! The Musical in New York, we are thrilled to be sharing this musical with audiences in the UK. We can’t wait to bring the show to London!,” said producer Carmen Pavlovic, Global Creatures, in a statement.

In addition to the Broadway production, further stagings have also been announced for Australia and a North American tour.

