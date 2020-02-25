New Huntington Theatre Company Season to Include Calista Flockhart in An Ideal Husband and Songbird Musical

The world premiere of Common Ground Revisited is also a part of the Boston venue's 2020–2021 lineup.

Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Calista Flockhart (Ally McBeal, The Birdcage) will play the scheming Mrs. Cheveley in Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband as part of the Huntington Theatre Company’s 2020–2021 season. Helmed by Artistic Director Peter DuBois, the comedy will run September 25–October 18 in the Huntington Avenue Theatre. The upcoming season, the final full season in said venue before its transformation into an expanded creative hub, launches July 28 with Heidi Schreck's Tony-nominated What the Constitution Means to Me. As recently reported, Cassie Beck (The Humans) will star under the direction of Obie winner Oliver Butler. Performances continue through August 23.

Jen Silverman’s Witch, a comedic take on a 1621 Jacobean tragicomedy, will begin performances October 16 in the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts. Rebecca Bradshaw will direct the Boston premiere of the play, which follows an alluring devil named Scratch who arrives in the country village of Edmonton and meets Elizabeth Sawyer, an outcast branded as a witch. The limited engagement will continue through November 15.

The new year will kick off at the Huntington Avenue Theatre January 8, 2021, with the world premiere of Common Ground Revisited. Conceived by Kirsten Greenidge (Milk Like Sugar) and Obie winner Melia Bensussen (We All Fall Down), the play is based on J. Anthony Lukas’ book Common Ground: A Turbulent Decade in the Lives of Three American Families and follows three families’ experiences in court-mandated busing. Bensussen directs Greenidge's adaptation, which runs through February 7.

Mike Lew's Teenage Dick, a modern-day imagining of Shakespeare’s Richard III told through the gaze of a teenage boy with cerebral palsy, follows, running February 19–March 21 at the Calderwood Pavilion. Produced in association with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, this engagement is a restaging of Moritz von Stuelpnagel’s Public Theater production and will feature original cast members Gregg Mozgala and Shannon DeVido.

The final show of the 2020–2021 season in the Huntington Avenue Theatre will be the Boston premiere of the new musical Songbird, written by Michael Kimmel with music and lyrics by Spring Awakening’s Lauren Pritchard. Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, the rock-country musical, which runs March 12–April 4, tells the story of a promising country music talent struggling to step out from his famous mother’s shadow.

Closing out the season at the Calderwood Pavilion will be Hurricane Diane, a comedic commentary on climate change by Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George. Directed by Jenny Koons, the Boston premiere is scheduled for May 21–June 20.

In addition to the Huntington subscription series, two Huntington Presents titles have been added as a part of the Huntington Avenue Theatre’s summer programming: The Simon & Garfunkel Story, a concert-style biographical production about the Grammy-winning pop-folk duo beginning June 16, and, beginning July 9, Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Gem of the Ocean, Seven Guitars) in Lackawanna Blues, the autobiographical one-man-show written, starring, and directed by the Tony winner.

