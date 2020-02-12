New York Philharmonic's 2020–2021 Season to Feature U.S. Premiere of György Kurtág's Endgame Opera, Directed by Claire van Kampen

The organization has unveiled its new lineup, which also includes the continuation of its female composer-driven Project 19.

The New York Philharmonic has laid out its upcoming 2020–2021 season, which includes the U.S. premiere of a Samuel Beckett-based opera, as well as a collection of premieres from female composers as part of Project 19.

The former, György Kurtág's Fin de partie (Endgame), actually concludes the lineup June 10 and 12, 2021. The fully staged production will be directed by Tony nominee Claire van Kampen (Farinelli and the King) and conducted by Philharmonic Music Director Jaap van Zweden. The cast will include Laurent Naouri as Hamm, Rod Gilfry as Clov, and J'Nai Bridges as Nell.

The season also marks the continuation of Project 19, an initiative marking the centennial of the 19th Amendment by commissioning 19 works by female composers. In its second year of the program the Philharmonic will present eight of these works, by Du Yun, Mary Kouyoumdjian, Jessie Montgomery, Angélica Negrón, Caroline Shaw, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Joan Tower, and Melinda Wagner. Van Zweden will open the season with the world premiere of Tower's work September 17 and 22.

In February next year, the vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth will head to David Geffen Hall for a two-week takeover of the Philharmonic, including the Project 19 commissions from Pulitzer winner Shaw and Negrón.

Additional highlights include a world premiere by Artist-in-Residence Chick Corea, the Philharmonic debut of Eun Sun Kim (having recently been appointed music director of San Francisco Opera), and a one-night-only 60th birthday celebration concert for van Zweden.

For more information on the new season, visit NYPhil.org.