Olivier Winner Ruthie Henshall Will Offer In My Life Tour in 2020

toggle menu
toggle search form
International News   Olivier Winner Ruthie Henshall Will Offer In My Life Tour in 2020
By Andrew Gans
Oct 25, 2019
 
The She Loves Me and Les Misérables alum will tour the U.K. and Ireland.
Abingdon_Theatre_Gala_25th_Anniversary_2017_HR
Ruthie Henshall Marc J. Franklin

Ruthie Henshall, the London stage star seen on Broadway in Putting It Together and Chicago, will tour the U.K. and Ireland in April 2020 with her newest solo show, In My Life.

Performances are scheduled for April 11 at The Lowry in Salford Quays, April 14 at the Curve in Leicester, April 17 at London’s Cadogan Hall, and April 30 at The Helix in Dublin.

In My Life, which premiered at the Sydney Opera House in June, finds Henshall reinterpreting highlights from her career as well as exploring the work of Stephen Sondheim, Carole King, Victoria Wood, and The Beatles. She is accompanied by musical director Paul Schofield on piano.

In a statement, Henshall said, “I’m so happy to be able to bring this show home after such a fantastic time in Australia earlier this year. It’s a show I’m very proud of, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences in England and Ireland.”

Henshall received an Olivier for her performance in She Loves Me and has also been seen in Les Misérables (including the tenth anniversary concert), Crazy For You, Peggy Sue Got Married, Marguerite, Chicago, Cats, Miss Saigon, Oliver!, A Chorus Line, Putting It Together, and Billy Elliot (including the world-wide cinema release).

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

Putting It Together on Broadway

Putting It Together on Broadway

Putting It Together opened at The Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Nov, 21 1999.

4 PHOTOS
George Hearn, Ruthie Henshall, and John Barrowman
George Hearn, Ruthie Henshall, and John Barrowman Michael Le Poer Trench
John Barrowman
John Barrowman Michael Le Poer Trench
George Hearn, Ruthie Henshall, and John Barrowman
George Hearn, Ruthie Henshall, and John Barrowman Michael Le Poer Trench
John Barrowman
John Barrowman Michael Le Poer Trench
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!