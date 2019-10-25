Olivier Winner Ruthie Henshall Will Offer In My Life Tour in 2020

The She Loves Me and Les Misérables alum will tour the U.K. and Ireland.

Ruthie Henshall, the London stage star seen on Broadway in Putting It Together and Chicago, will tour the U.K. and Ireland in April 2020 with her newest solo show, In My Life.

Performances are scheduled for April 11 at The Lowry in Salford Quays, April 14 at the Curve in Leicester, April 17 at London’s Cadogan Hall, and April 30 at The Helix in Dublin.

In My Life, which premiered at the Sydney Opera House in June, finds Henshall reinterpreting highlights from her career as well as exploring the work of Stephen Sondheim, Carole King, Victoria Wood, and The Beatles. She is accompanied by musical director Paul Schofield on piano.

In a statement, Henshall said, “I’m so happy to be able to bring this show home after such a fantastic time in Australia earlier this year. It’s a show I’m very proud of, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences in England and Ireland.”

Henshall received an Olivier for her performance in She Loves Me and has also been seen in Les Misérables (including the tenth anniversary concert), Crazy For You, Peggy Sue Got Married, Marguerite, Chicago, Cats, Miss Saigon, Oliver!, A Chorus Line, Putting It Together, and Billy Elliot (including the world-wide cinema release).

