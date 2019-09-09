Pretty Woman: The Musical Sets Preview Date at London’s Piccadilly Theatre

The musical, based on the film of the same name, is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.

Pretty Woman: The Musical, the stage adaptation of the 1990 romantic comedy that played its final performance on Broadway August 18 at the Nederlander Theatre, will play London's Piccadilly Theatre.

Previews will begin Valentine's Day (February 14, 2020) at the Piccadilly, where it will play a limited engagement of 46 weeks. Tickets go on sale September 13. Casting will be be announced soon.

Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, the musical began previews on Broadway July 20, 2018, and opened August 16, following a world premiere in Chicago. At the time of closing, it played 27 previews and 420 regular performances.

The opening-night cast included Samantha Barks as Vivian and Andy Karl as Edward. Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt (of Fox's Rent) took over those roles July 22.

Based on the movie about a star-crossed meeting between a sex worker and a disillusioned businessman, the stage musical features a book co-written by the film’s director, the late Garry Marshall, and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, plus music by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Also featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman.”

A national tour will launch in Providence, Rhode Island, in 2020.

The production features sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd. is the U.S. general manager.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will be produced in London by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, and LPO.