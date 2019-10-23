Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s Evita Will Transfer to the Barbican Theatre

Jamie Lloyd directed the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical.

The summer 2019 Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita will transfer to the Barbican Theatre next year.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the production will run for eight weeks beginning June 27, 2020.

The creative team includes production designer Soutra Gilmour, choreographer Fabian Aloise, musical supervisor Alan Williams, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Nick Lidster for Autograph, and associate director of voice and text Barbara Houseman.

Casting will be announced at a later date. The summer production featured Samantha Pauly (Six) in the title role, Trent Saunders as Che, Ektor Rivera (Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet!) as Juan Peron, and Adam Pearce (The Light Princess, Love Never Dies) as Augustín Magaldi.

Evita, which premiered as a two-LP recording starring Julie Covington (Eva) and Colm Wilkinson (Che), features a score by Lloyd Webber (music) and Rice (lyrics). Hal Prince staged both the original London and New York productions of the musical, which made stars of Elaine Paige (in London) and Mandy Patinkin and Patti LuPone (on Broadway). The score features such tunes as “Don't Cry for Me Argentina,” “Buenos Aires,” “A New Argentina,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall,” “I'd Be Surprisingly Good for You,” and “Rainbow High.” Madonna, Antonio Banderas, and Jonathan Pryce starred in the film version. The Broadway revival co-starred Elena Roger, Ricky Martin, and Michael Cerveris.

Evita is produced by William Village and Timothy Sheader for Regent's Park Theatre Ltd. by special arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited. Tickets will go on sale November 1.

The upcoming Barbican season will also feature two productions directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove: a revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie starring Isabelle Huppert, performed in French, and the U.K. premiere of Death in Venice, performed in Dutch. Both will be presented with English surtitles.

