Rufus Hound and Katy Brand Will Join Cast of London’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

The hit musical continues at the Apollo Theatre.

Comedian, actor, and presenter Rufus Hound (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Wind in the Willows) and actor, writer, and comedian Katy Brand (Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang, Peep Show) will join the cast of the Olivier-nominated Everybody's Talking About Jamie in March at the Apollo Theatre in the West End.

Hound will play Hugo/Loco Chanelle March 16–May 30, and Brand will play Miss Hedge March 3–June 20.

In a statement Brand said, “Joining the cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a truly thrilling opportunity for me. If I could tell my teenage self that I would one day have the chance to perform in a huge hit show on the West End stage, that girl would pinch herself. Jamie gets to realize his dream every night, and now so do I!”

Hound added, “I'm absolutely thrilled to be going into the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie—a brilliant, brave, and British smash hit. I have been waxing for the last year in anticipation and am currently so tucked I may as well be a Ken doll. Bring. It. On.”

They will join a cast led by Noah Thomas as Jamie New, Melissa Jacques as Margaret New, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha, David O’Reilly as Laika Virgin, James Gillan as Tray Sophisticay, Leon Craig as Sandra Bollock, Marlon G Day as Dad, Jordan Ricketts as Dean Paxton, Alexander Archer as Mickey, Zion Battles as Levi, Zahra Jones as Becca, Emily Kenwright as Vicki, Keenan Knight as Sayid, Jordan Laviniere as Cy, Harriet Payne as Bex, Tilly La Belle Yengo as Fatimah, and swings Rico Bakker, Ebony Clarke, Rachel Seirian, and Joe Wolstenholme, plus Gillian Forde (alternate Miss Hedge/understudy Margaret/Ray) and Brian James Leys (understudy Jamie’s Dad/Drag Queens).

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has music by Dan Gillespie Sells and a book and lyrics by Tom MacRae from an idea by Jonathan Butterell.

Butterell also directs with design by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Paul Groothuis, musical direction by Theo Jamieson, and casting by Will Burton.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London