Saffron Burrows to Star in London Presentation of Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men

By Ryan McPhee
Jan 31, 2020
 
The one-night-only staged reading is part of the Voices in the Dark series at Shakespeare's Globe.
Shakespeare's Globe will present a one-night-only staged reading of Lorien Haynes' dark comedy Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men. Tara Fitzgerald will direct the February 20 performance at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse as part of the London company's ongoing Voices in the Dark Series.

Saffron Burrows (Mozart in the Jungle, You) will lead a cast that also features Oliver Chris, Enzo Cilenti, Matthew Cooke, Charlie Field, Jonathan Firth, Jason Isaacs, Joe Sims, and Belinda Stewart-Wilson.

Proceeds will go toward RISE and The Circle, two non-profit organizations providing relief and support to disempowered women and survivors of sexual violence. RISE founder Amanda Nguyen will introduce the performance.

The play centers on a woman who, as the title suggests, tells her daughter stories about the various types of men she's encountered in her life, from a ukulele-obsessed alcoholic to a vegan body builder, in the hopes that she'll be able to pass wisdom on to the next generation.

The Globe's Voices in the Dark series riffs on themes present in works by Shakespeare and his contemporaries, examining them through a contemporary lens to explore the intersection of art and activism.

